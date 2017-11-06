Complaint: Former Wisconsin newspaper owner issued bad payroll checks

The former publisher of the defunct "Chilton Times Journal" newspaper has been accused of writing worthless payroll checks to several former employees.

James H. Moran, 54, has been charged with eight counts of issuing worthless checks and one count of theft in a business setting, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

On March 21, Moran announced that Calumet Press, Incorporated was closed and would no longer be publishing the "Chilton Times Journal" and "Scenes" newspaper.

On March 27, a Calumet Press sales person called police to report that she had received a bounced check from the company.

The woman said several other employees of Calumet Press had also received worthless payroll checks.

On April 24, a former editor for the "Chilton Times Journal" talked with authorities, saying he had been keeping "a running tally" since 2015 of the amount of money that is owed to him for payroll checks, according to the complaint.

The editor showed police a list of Non-Sufficient Funds checks issued to him from Calumet Press. The editor also kept track of the times he was charged fees for trying to cash his payroll check when there were non-sufficient funds.

On April 24, a graphic designer for the company told police that he had received insufficient funds checks from the business since his employment began in 2012. He provided checking account records for the worthless checks.

On April 27, a former sports editor for the paper told police that he would receive bad payroll checks "once in a while." He said he would go to cash his check and the teller would say that there wasn't enough money in the account to cover it.

On April 27, an office assistant at Calumet Press told police she had received several bounced payroll checks.

On May 3, police spoke with the former office manager for Calumet Press. She stated that there had been checks "over several years that had become NSF checks." She told police that the business would reimburse employees who had the NSF checks.

The officer manager told police that Moran's personal mortgage was paid from the income of the business. She said his family's insurance plan also came out of that income.

The manager also stated that Moran bought a house in 2017 in hopes of "flipping it." She said Moran had her write checks to people who were doing work on the house, and told her to put the checks under "maintenance" in the books.

On May 23, another former employee sent photos to police of payroll checks that were NSF.

Investigators issued subpoenas for documents relating to bank records for the Calumet Press account. Investigators also received a package from the Department of Workforce Development containing case files regarding complaints about owed wages from Calumet Press employees.

Bank records and records supplied by six employees who spoke with police revealed nearly 50 bad payroll checks between Jan. 1, 2016 and March 21,2017.

The complaint says numerous NSF checks that were not for payroll were also found among the bank records.

The complaint states that the theft charge comes from March 22 - April 27 when someone was cashing checks and withdrawing money from the Calumet Press account after the business closed. Surveillance video and bank records from the State Bank of Chilton shows Moran making those transactions, according to the complaint.

Also, businesses who purchased ads to run in the "Chilton Times Journal" from April 2017 through March 2018 were not refunded. Bank records show their checks were cashed after the closing of the "Chilton Times Journal."