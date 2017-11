The Wausau park and recreation committee meets late Monday afternoon where they'll be discussing restricting smoking in city parks.

In October, the committee voted to ban smoking at city parks, which should have sent the decision on to city council. However, it was later decided that the committee should discuss the issue again to further review it and give the community another chance for input.

The committee has three options on the table; continue to let smoking at parks, ban all smoking at parks or a partial ban on the smoking at parks.

The committee meets at Wausau City Hall at 4:30 p.m. Courtney Terlecki will bring you the result of the discussion tonight on Newsline 9 at 10.