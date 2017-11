Crews fought a fire on a Central Wisconsin farm for several hours early Monday morning, according to the Central Fire & EMS District.

The blaze broke out in a machine shed around 2 a.m. at Bach Farms on County A west of Dorchester.

Firefighters spent more than five hours trying to control the burn, before it was put out. Officials say it appears the cause of the fire is electrical, starting on the second floor of the building.

No one was hurt and no livestock was harmed in the fire.

Several different departments assisted.

Dorchester is about five miles north of Abbotsford.