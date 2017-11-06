Mosinee pastor weighs in on Texas massacre

In the wake of a deadly church massacre in Texas, a Mosinee pastor of a similar organization weighed in.

"In a small town, everybody's affected," said Pastor Joseph Carlson of Good News Baptist Church.

Mosinee has a population of about 4,000. In Sutherland Springs, it's 600. While Mosinee is larger, Pastor Carlson said it's still small enough to draw some sort of comparison.

"In a small church like ours, maybe I could relate to what they're going through," he said. "In that you know everything - maybe not everything - but you know a lot of intimate details about family."

Carlson said it's that relationship within a tight-knit parish that makes the tragedy in Texas that much more personal.

"Incredibly sad, that is so tragic," he said. "There must be some incredibly hurting people right now."

That tragedy, Carlson said, is exacerbated given the size and setting of the weekend's massacre.

"At church say on a Sunday morning, you're not ready for that," he said. "What would you do in response? There's no right answer."