DREAM come true for Wisconsin Navy vet at Packers game

For Clint Taylor, Monday's Packers-Lions game at Lambeau Field is a night he will never forget.

"Just being here with the family, having my brother here, it's an experience that I never thought would happen," Clint Taylor said.

Thanks to the Dream Foundation, Clint, his wife Kim, son Max, and brother James are in Green Bay on a four-day, all-expenses paid trip to see the game.

The Kenosha-born Navy veteran currently lives in the Pittsburgh area. And he's battling pancreatic cancer.

At the time of his diagnosis, doctors gave him three months to live. That was three-and-a-half years ago.

"I'm stubborn," Taylor says. "I won't give up, and especially for my little one here because I'm his world. I mean honestly it's 'Daddy this, Daddy that,' and I have my oldest at home right now. But that's my mentality: I figure if I'm going to go, I'm going fighting."

Along with attending the Monday Night Football game, Taylor and his family will tour the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and see other sites around Titletown.