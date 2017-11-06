Gov. Walker holds re-election rally in Rothschild

Republican Governor Scott Walker rallied in Central Wisconsin Monday, in day one of his three-day re-election announcement tour.

Walker who is running for his third term said he's on tour to discuss how he will continue to move Wisconsin forward.

He made the announcement at Schuette Metals in Rothschild.

"I am more optimistic about the future of Wisconsin than I have been at any point in my lifetime," Walker said.

He emphasized an agenda of "bold reform" and helping "hard-working families."

"I believe that our best days are yet to come with your help ladies and gentleman we're going to make Wisconsin even better. We are going to move Wisconsin forward," said Walker.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party released a statement in disagreement. They said Walker "failed Wisconsin" and that our next governor must focus on all Wisconsinites, "not just Scott Walker's wealthy few."

Organizations like the UW Stevens Point College Republicans were there.

"He's proven conservative leadership for the past 8 years, and we've seen Wisconsin grow and prosper both in education and business and we're looking forward to another 4 years of his term," said Amelia Heup, the UWSP College Republicans Chair.

Walker says he is running for the people.

"We took the power out of the hands of the big government special interests and put them firmly into the hands of the hardworking taxpayers of this state," Walker said.

Democratic protestors that stood outside the rally were doubtful.

"Elected Republican Representatives have to look out for what's best for the constituents of their districts and these proposals are not what's best for our citizens," said Ben Plunkitt, holding a sign with Walker's face on it that said, "Low Wage Walker."

Walker didn't take questions from the media. We were told he didn't have enough time.