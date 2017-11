One person is dead after being hit by a van while operating a wheel chair in Colby.

According to police it happened Monday afternoon on STH 13 and Adams Street.

They said a 74-year-old Colby man was riding in his electric wheel chair on Adams Street and crossing STH 13 but not in the crosswalk. While he was crossing he was hit by a driver. Police said witnesses verified the traffic signal was working and that the driver had a green light at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the initial investigation does not show any negligence on the part of the driver of the van. No other details are being released at this time.