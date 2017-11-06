Wausau inches closer to location for dog park

The Wausau parks and recreation committee met Monday afternoon where they discussed the future of a dog park in the city.

They've been discussing possible locations for a dog park for months. Going forward, the parks department will do research on the possibility of Riverside Park which is on the west side of the city.

The committee is also asking the county if they'd entertain the idea of a dog park at Marathon Park, which is a county park not a city park. The original hope was to have a location for a dog park by the end of 2017, however it's not looking like that will happen.

"The kind of thing we're asking for here, a dog park, has been in demand for awhile," said alderman Tom Neal.

The city does not have money budgeted for a dog park, therefore supporters of the project would have to find a way to fund it.