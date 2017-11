Wausau police along with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department are searching for at least one person who ran off after a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over a car that was reported stolen from the Merrill area. The people in the vehicle then fled the scene.

They're searching near 13th St. and McIntosh St. in Wausau.

Several police vehicles can be seen in the area and officers searching with flashlights.

No other details are being released at this time.