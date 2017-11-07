Crush of tough issues could bring about government shutdown - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crush of tough issues could bring about government shutdown

Posted:

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.

Congress can't agree on military spending, Democrats insist on help for young immigrants, and President Donald Trump's position on issues can change from lawmaker to lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the current government spending bill set to expire Dec. 8.

Lawmakers face a combustible mix of must-do and could-do items. On the list are immigration and a U.S.-Mexico border wall; children's health care; pent-up demand for budget increases for the Pentagon and domestic agencies; and tens of billions of dollars in hurricane aid.

For Republicans, there's a sense of urgency to avoid a debilitating shutdown just as the GOP hopes to wrap up an overhaul of the tax code.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.