D.C. Everest works to increase jobs for students with disabilities

The D.C. Everest Area School District is starting an initiative to work with local businesses to find employment opportunities for high school students with disabilities.

The district received a $1000 grant from a state initiative called Wisconsin Employment First to help spread the awareness.

"We're noticing that they're not really being placed in jobs that interest them," special education teacher Julie Weller said.

The district hopes to educate businesses and the public on the common misconceptions on people with disabilities in the workforce.

"A lot of times people believe that they're unable to work because of their conditions," Program Support teacher Jamie Rannow said.

In the future, the district hopes to have Gov. Scott Walker and Rep.Sean Duffy and other lawmakers join in on the conversation.

DC Everest is holding their first community conversation meeting Tuesday.

The Community Conversation meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rothschild's The Bar.

The public is welcome to join.