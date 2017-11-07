D.C. Everest works to increase jobs for students with disabiliti - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

D.C. Everest works to increase jobs for students with disabilities

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

The D.C. Everest Area School District is starting an initiative to work with local businesses to find employment opportunities for high school students with disabilities.

The district received a $1000 grant from a state initiative called Wisconsin Employment First to help spread the awareness.

"We're noticing that they're not really being placed in jobs that interest them," special education teacher Julie Weller said.

The district hopes to educate businesses and the public on the common misconceptions on people with disabilities in the workforce.

"A lot of times people believe that they're unable to work because of their conditions," Program Support teacher Jamie Rannow said.

In the future, the district hopes to have Gov. Scott Walker and Rep.Sean Duffy and other lawmakers join in on the conversation.

DC Everest is holding their first community conversation meeting Tuesday.

The Community Conversation meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rothschild's The Bar.

The public is welcome to join.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.