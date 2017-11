John Rickard says his wife, Lynn Rickard, walked away from their Kansasville home on June 25, shortly after being released from the hospital after having a biopsy.

As part of her treatment, doctors took Lynn off a drug used for treating anxiety and panic.

"Three days into the hospital, I got a different wife, paranoid (and) scared," John Rickard said Monday.

She left home one last time, naked and in the dark, more than four months ago. Her family, who is offering a $50,000 reward, said Rickard needs medication and portable oxygen.

"Her husband, John, would desperately like some closure," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "At this point we're searching for remains."

Authorities and specially-trained dogs were out Monday to search for Rickard, believing that the reduced foliage of autumn would allow for greater visibility. The search ended at sunset. Schmaling said any new searches would be driven by new information.