Mark Kusters on day one of his trial.

The lead officer in an investigation testified Tuesday that a Wood County man suspected of murder had the victim's contact information in his phone as "Dead Boy."

Mark Kusters, 59, is on day two of a trial for murdering his wife's lover.

The UW Madison Forensic Pathologist who performed the autopsy on victim Richard Flynn said he had a blood alcohol level of .097. Fentanyl, THC and Lorazepam were also in system at the time of his death.

The State Crime Lab said Kusters had a BAC of 0.122 at the time of the shooting.

Monday, the defense said this was a case of self defense.

