A 78-year-old woman suffering from dementia left her home in Vilas County Tuesday morning without shoes, according to the sheriff's department.

According to a Silver Alert issued by authorities, Marylee Hovland drove away from her house in Arbor Vitae in a 2010 Ford Fusion Silver with Wisconsin plates of 944TSN. She was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt and left without her purse or medication, the email said.

Officials think she may be heading to Indiana or Michigan. The last time she wandered away she was found near Crandon, the release said.