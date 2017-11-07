28 Wisconsin counties sue drug makers, blaming them for opioid crisis

Twenty-eight of Wisconsin's 72 counties on Tuesday filed a number of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, alleging they fraudulently marketed the prescription of opioids and are responsible for the nation's opioid overdose epidemic.

The five lawsuits say local governments' health and law enforcement services "have been strained to the breaking point" because of widespread opioid abuse.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and subsidiaries of the companies.

Representatives from Adams, Columbia, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oconto, Oneida, Pierce, Price, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Washburn, Washington, Waupaca and Wood counties gathered in West Bend to discuss the lawsuits.

Attorney Erin Dickinson with the Milwaukee-based law firm of Creuger Dickinson said she expects "dozens more" counties to sign on to the suits in the coming months but said the process was starting now with this "first wave" of counties because of the urgency needed to fight the crisis.

More than two dozen states, cities and counties have filed similar lawsuits accusing pharmaceutical companies of making false claims about the dangers of their drugs to make a profit.

Purdue Pharma said in a statement it "vigorously" denies the allegations. Johnson & Johnson and Endo Health Solutions did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.