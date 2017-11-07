Portage County Crime Stoppers: Many missing tools

TOWN OF BELMONT (WAOW) - The search is on for thieves who targeted two homes in the far southeast corner of Portage County, ripping off tools and other equipment.

"We believe the people are probably the same for both break-ins," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Both homes are in the Town of Belmont on Third Avenue.

The most recent break-in was reported Nov. 1.

"The homeowner notices that there was forced entry to a garage. Once inside, he found a golf cart as well as tools and an ice auger missing," Lukas said.

Investigators identified the stolen items, worth about $4,000, as:



--2 Chicago pneumatic 1/2 impact wrenches ($90 each)

--2 Chicago pneumatic air ratchets ($40 each)

--1 Chicago pneumatic chisel ($60)

--1 1996 Yamaha gasoline golf cart with lift kit/ATV tires ($2,500)

--1 Strikemaster 8-inch ice auger ($450)

In April, the owner of a nearby home reported tools, lawn mowers and a truck engine were stolen.

If you have any information you can contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.