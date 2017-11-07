UPDATE: Three Lakes referendum passes, school will stay open

The Three Lakes School district will stay open, after voters passed a nearly $15 million referendum Tuesday night.

750 people voted in favor of the referendum, while 294 votes opposed it.

The money will be divided over the next five years and will be used for operating costs to keep the school running.

--------------------------------

The Three Lakes School District is asking voters to approve a referendum worth roughly $15 million on Tuesday's ballot.

The money would be disbursed over the next five years and used to take care of operational costs. Without the money, the school district said they face a possible closure.

This will be the fifth time the district is asking for a referendum for the operating budget. The school has faced a problem on declining enrollment throughout the years.

The last referendum will end after this school year, which is why the district is turning to voters again. The roughly $3 million per year would be an extra $54 a year on a property value of $100,000.

The district said Three Lakes School District was the ninth lowest taxing K-12 district in the state at $5.79 per $1,000 of assessed value for the 2016-2017 school year.

Comparable rates in the area include Northland Pines at $6.10, Phelps with $7.74, Crandon with $9.30 and Rhinelander with $11.69, according to the district.

The question on the ballot, according to the school district reads as follows:

"Shall the School District of Three Lakes, Forest and Oneida Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statues, by $3,0892,787 per year beginning with the 2018-19 school year and ending with the 2022-2023 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses."

Voting can be done at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Town of Hiles - Three Lakes Town Hall

Town of Piehl - Piehl Town Hall

Town of Monico - Monico Town Hall

Town of Stella - Piehl Town Hall

Town of Sugar Camp - Sugar Camp Town Hall

Town of Three Lakes - Three Lakes Town Hall

We'll have the latest details on the vote on Newsline 9 at 10.