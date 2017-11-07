Granite Peak uses helicopter to take construction to new heights

High-flying technology helped a ski area in Rib Mountain install new equipment to prepare for ski season. A helicopter is being used to install snow making equipment at Granite Peak.

The helicopter will be used most of Tuesday and Wednesday to set a concrete foundation from Granite Peak's parking lot all the way up the hill on site. The east end of the parking lot will be closed both days.

"This is our first time using the helicopter and it seems like it's working great so I'm sure it's something we'll do more in the future," said Chris Pingel, Director of Skier Services at Granite Peak.

The area under construction will be closed until the slopes open next Friday. Plans could change depending on the weather.

"It's bringing some spectators out," said Rick Wicklund, a Rib Mountain resident. "We live next door. We heard the thumping of the blades and thought we'd watch the helicopters at work here."

There were people standing outside of the parking lot to see the action.

"I think it's interesting that they're developing the mountain and investing so much money into this for the community and we're very much in favor of that, we're skiers," said Wicklund.

Granite Peak employees said the helicopter is expensive, the latest in a series of $3 million worth of improvements.

"It does cost about $3,000 an hour to rent it, it's a big production," Pingel said.

But he said using the helicopter will pay off in the long-term because it's more effective than other methods for getting the job done.

"It is a little less impact on the environment for us to fly it to the spots rather than take machinery to it," said Pingel. "It is a rather rough terrain, lots of giant boulders and hard to get spots, so it would be really hard for us to have machinery, build roads, disassemble the roads, and then truck the concrete in."

Granite Peak employees said the helicopter will also speed up installation and increase energy and water efficiency by 30 percent.

There will be a public open house about Granite Peak's progress and future plans Wednesday night at the Sundance Chalet.