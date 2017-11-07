DNR: Hunting violations spike in Lincoln Co. as gun season approaches

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and crime logs from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said hunting violations are on the rise, less than two weeks before the start of the nine day gun deer season.

Authorities said violations range from illegal harvesting of deer, to trespassing and unregistered ATVs.

"This year we've been getting a lot of reports. Sometimes you'll see the really big bucks out in the field after hours of darkness [and] guys might be tempted and take a shot at one," said Conservation Warden Supervisor Bryan Harrenstein. "Guys will take advantage of a situation."

The DNR said that illegal harvesting of deer could have an impact on numbers and herd population.

"If we get deer that are killed and just left off the radar, it really makes it a hard thing to get an accurate prediction for next year's numbers," Harrenstein said.

Trespassing is another common violation.

"It's not required in Wisconsin for someone to post their land in order for it to be a trespass," he said. "Make sure you know where you're hunting [and] where the boundaries are."

The DNR encourages everyone to report any violations. The 24-hour tip line is 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.