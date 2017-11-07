SPECIAL REPORT: Prostitution problems in central Wisconsin

Law enforcement in the Wausau area is facing a new problem, once limited to the streets of major cities: prostitution.

Prostitution is a surprisingly booming business, with girls now taking their business off the streets and to the internet, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Advertisements are crawling on websites like backpage.com with friendly invitations for a sexual liaison.

In this special report, Newsline 9 takes an inside look at the business. From special codes used to avoid police, to law enforcement crackdowns, to people who found themselves in this underground world.

