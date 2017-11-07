SPECIAL REPORT: Prostitution problems in central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Prostitution problems in central Wisconsin

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Law enforcement in the Wausau area is facing a new problem, once limited to the streets of major cities: prostitution. 

Prostitution is a surprisingly booming business, with girls now taking their business off the streets and to the internet, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Advertisements are crawling on websites like backpage.com with friendly invitations for a sexual liaison. 

In this special report, Newsline 9 takes an inside look at the business. From special codes used to avoid police, to law enforcement crackdowns, to people who found themselves in this underground world.

This special report airs Monday Nov. 13 on Newsline 9 at 10.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.