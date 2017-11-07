Marshfield Police video gains national attention, praise for res - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield Police video gains national attention, praise for restraint

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Body camera video from the Marshfield Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight when it was aired on a cable television show.

The footage used was from Officer Alex Mitchell's body camera. The department was praised for their negotiating process and use of restraint while taking down a suspect with a Taser. 

The video was featured on the show "Live PD."

Officer Mitchell was chasing a stolen car. The suspect, Tyler Henry, eventually pulled over into a Dairy Queen and got out of the car. Mitchell was informed Henry may have knives on him. 

The officer asked Henry multiple times to get on the ground. But the video shows Henry consistently refusing.

When backup got to Dairy Queen, Henry reached inside his car. Officers believed he was grabbing a weapon. That's when police used the Taser. 

"That didn't really have to be communicated when they showed up," said Mitchell. "They just kind of knew. Everything ended just great, we couldn't ask for a better outcome."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.