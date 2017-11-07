Marshfield Police video gains national attention, praise for restraint

Body camera video from the Marshfield Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight when it was aired on a cable television show.

The footage used was from Officer Alex Mitchell's body camera. The department was praised for their negotiating process and use of restraint while taking down a suspect with a Taser.

The video was featured on the show "Live PD."

Officer Mitchell was chasing a stolen car. The suspect, Tyler Henry, eventually pulled over into a Dairy Queen and got out of the car. Mitchell was informed Henry may have knives on him.

The officer asked Henry multiple times to get on the ground. But the video shows Henry consistently refusing.

When backup got to Dairy Queen, Henry reached inside his car. Officers believed he was grabbing a weapon. That's when police used the Taser.

"That didn't really have to be communicated when they showed up," said Mitchell. "They just kind of knew. Everything ended just great, we couldn't ask for a better outcome."