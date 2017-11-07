Antigo police searching for suspect in bizarre burglary

Antigo police are searching for a suspect after a burglary at an Antigo dealership Monday night.

Police said a man broke in to the Langlade Ford and tried to drive a car through the building, however he didn't make it through the glass service window.

"Employees at the Langlade Ford came into the dealership this morning and found a car that had crashed into a door on the inside and the vehicle still running," said Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller.

The man was nowhere to be found, however he didn't steal anything from the dealership.

"They weren't missing any of their vehicles or property, it's just unfortunate there was a lot of damage," said Roller.

The entire break-in was caught on surveillance camera. Police are looking to the public for help in identifying the person.