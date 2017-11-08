Athlete of the Week: Adam Seefluth, Abbotsford

Two more wins. That's what it will take for Abbotsford football to hoist a gold ball at Camp Randall stadium and become the first team in program history to win a state championship.

But those aren't just any two ordinary games. Luckily, the Falcons don't have just any ordinary running back.

Meet Adam Seefluth.

"Adam really came along this year as a vocal guy," head coach Jake Knapmiller said. "He's one of those guys that hasn't really been a vocal guy. He's really embraced it."

"He's been our glue guy."

His teammates have taken notice.

"He put a lot of time in the weight room over the summer," senior Fletcher Henrickson said. "He'd go from working an eight hour shift with his dad to spending three hours in the weight room. He's in there everyday working hard."

Ask Seefluth about his accomplishments and he'd be the first one to acknowledge his coaches, his teammates, and his offensive line.

"Our offensive line has matured a lot. We have a lot of young guys starting," Seefluth said. "We have two sophomores on the offensive line. They have matured since Week 1. They are playing like seniors right now."

"I couldn't ask for anything more from those guys."

The running back has had a senior season to remember. He's amassed nearly 1,100 yards and has found the end zone 11 times. On top of that, he's helped lead Abbotsford back to Level 4 for a second consecutive year, one win shy of a state championship appearance and a chance to play at Camp Randall stadium.

"As a school we have never been to Camp Randall," Seefluth said. "It would be an honor to be the first senior class to make it down there."

"I've been at a bunch of state games," he continued. "Every time I'm (at Camp Randall) it gives me the chills. I can't imagine playing in it."

Before the Falcons can think about winning a gold ball, they'll have to take care of business Friday night against Bangor, who is fresh off of an upset win against defending state champion Edgar.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at neutral site Chippewa Falls.