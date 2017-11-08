Athlete of the Week: Adam Seefluth, Abbotsford

Abbotsford needs just two wins to notch its first state championship in school history. Athlete of the Week Adam Seefluth is ready to lead the Falcons to the promise land.More >>
Amherst's Marcus Glodowski controlled the game as the Falcons routed Stratford 52-15 Friday night, clinching its sixth straight trip to the state semifinals. Iola-Scandinavia and Abbotsford also advanced, while Edgar suffered its first loss of the season.
Newman Catholic's quest for a fifth straight girls volleyball state championship came to an end in Friday's Division 4 state semifinal.
State championships have become commonplace for Edgar high school football. However, this year's team is looking to become the best statistical group the program has ever seen.
The Newman Catholic volleyball team is on the road to Green Bay for the WIAA State Tournament, marking the Fighting Cardinals 9th appearance in the last 10 seasons.
Amherst's senior quarterback, Marcus Glodowski, seems to outdo himself week by week. Glodowski is notorious for inflicting most of the damage with the use of his legs.
After a 38-0 drubbing of No. 1 seeded Stanley-Boyd in Level 2, the Tigers are bound for the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
After a three-set sectional final win over Florence, the Newman Catholic Cardinals are still alive in their quest for a fifth straight WIAA state championship.
