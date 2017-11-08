Transgender woman makes history in Virginia House seat win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Transgender woman makes history in Virginia House seat win

Posted:

By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A former journalist has unseated one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

Democrat Danica Roem, an experienced newspaper reporter, beat Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in Tuesday's election. The race was one of this year's most high profile, drawing national and international attention to the northern Virginia district near the nation's capital.

Marshall has served in the House since 1992 and has been a lightning rod for controversy, often drawing the ire of even his own party.

Roem is set to make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature. But her gender identity wasn't a key part of her campaign. Instead, she focused on jobs, schools and northern Virginia's traffic congestion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.