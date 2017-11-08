Portage County leaders present the 2017 LIFE Report

After spending over a year creating surveys and gathering data, hundreds of volunteers are presenting the 2017 Portage County LIFE Report.

The results will be presented at SentryWorld Antrium Wednesday morning.

The report was created by local businesses, educators, and other organizations. They sent out surveys to over 4,000 random households in the area.

Project manager Angie Kellogg said the county puts out a report every five years. This is the third one.

"We really appreciate all the people at home who completed the survey," said Kellogg. "It's important that we hear out the people of Portage County."

The report shows data from categories such as community safety, education, health, and other aspects.

This year's report with highlight four topics that directors think the community needs to make their top priority.

"We will be forming groups to really look at these issues and figure out what we can do to really make progress and improve life for citizens," said Kellogg.

The full report is on the United Way of Portage County website.