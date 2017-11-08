Suspected car thief apparently couldn't drive stick

A suspected car thief was stopped in his tracks Monday morning because he was stumped by the stick shift.

The homeowner left their car unlocked and a key fob in the car, Elm Grove police said.

Elm Grove police said the thief smashed through a garage door after being unable to drive the car's manual transmission.

It's one of several car break-ins that have an Elm Grove neighborhood on edge.

The thief left on foot, but apparently only after rifling through other cars in the neighborhood and getting away with a purse and other items.

"I've never seen anything really even suspicious in this area at all," said Jill Massalas, who is concerned about car break-ins.

Massalas has lived in the somewhat isolated and upscale neighborhood, where police have now stepped up patrols, for 13 years.

"It's kind of unnerving, of course. But I guess there's a lot of crime going out there right now," Massalas said.

Elm Grove police said the most important message for residents in all of this is that every one of the vehicles that the thieves attempted to break into or steal, was left unlocked.

"It makes me think twice about, like, 'Did I lock the doors?' And make sure that everything is put away," Massalas said.

Police are warning residents to lock their cars, and report any suspicious activity, hoping to avoid any more incidents like this.