Marathon Co. farm death ruled accident

A man was found dead near farm equipment Tuesday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch got a call just before 7 p.m. that a man was passed out near machinery in a field in the Town of Cleveland, officials said.

Investigators said the man was tangled up in the power unit of the tractor and was then pronounced dead by the Marathon County Medical Examiner.

Officials said his death appeared to be an accident.

No more information will be released about this death, officials said.