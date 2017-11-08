Anchor - WAOW

WAOW is looking for a versatile News Anchor to join our multi-platform newsroom and award-winning team. We want someone who can do it all and relishes being a team player and a leader.

Qualified applicants embrace the multi-platform approach of today’s newsroom. Applicants should have solid news judgment, strong writing skills and a proven ability to effectively communicate as a newscast anchor. Experience with AVID Newscutter and iNews and is a benefit.

In addition to anchoring duties this position includes some reporting. We’re looking for a creative, experienced storyteller to find and share high quality reports.

This is not an entry-level position. Ideal candidate has reporting and anchoring experience and now wants to connect with the audience on an even greater level.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Mark Durham

News Director mdurham@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

