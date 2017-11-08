Two vehicle crash closes both lanes of highway in Portage Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two vehicle crash closes both lanes of highway in Portage Co.

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A two vehicle crash has closed both lanes of Wisconsin 34 in Portage County, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at Trelka Lane north of Junction City.

The DOT estimates the road will be closed for about two hours.

No other information was immediately available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.