Lincoln County Petsavers: Veronicat and Mr. Meowme - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsavers: Veronicat and Mr. Meowme

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Petsavers from Lincoln County are two kittens.

Veronicat and Mr. Meowme are sister and brother.

Their adoption fee is $80 and includes their spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

If you are interested you can call the shelter in Merrill at 715-536-6272 or go to www.furrypets.com

