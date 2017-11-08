BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Wood Co. love triangle found guilty

The Wood County man accused of murder in a fatal love triangle has been found guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide.

A jury determined there was enough evidence to prove 59-year-old Mark Kusters shot and killed 42-year-old Richard Flynn in 2016, after finding out Flynn was having an affair with his wife.

The defense tried to argue it was a case of self defense during the three-day trial.

During the second day of the trial, the lead officer in the case testified Kusters had Flynn's contact information saved in his phone as "Dead Boy."

#BREAKING: Jury finds Mark Kusters guilty of 1st deg. reckless homicide in the ‘16 fatal shooting of Rich Flynn. #WoodCounty #KustersTrial pic.twitter.com/xgIFmnXWWy — Neena Pacholke (@npacholke_waow) November 8, 2017

The UW Madison Forensic Pathologist who performed the autopsy on Flynn said he had a blood alcohol level of .097. Fentanyl, THC and Lorazepam were also in system at the time of his death. The Fentanyl and Lorazepam were administered by paramedics at the scene, according to officials.

The State Crime Lab said Kusters had a BAC of 0.122 at the time of the shooting.

Sentencing was set for January 23.

