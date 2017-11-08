Movie money found circulating in Tomahawk - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Movie money found circulating in Tomahawk

Posted:
By Justine Braun
Tomahawk Police Department Tomahawk Police Department
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -

Fake dollar bills have been circulating in the Tomahawk area, according to Tomahawk Police.

Police said for area business to be cautious and look out for bills that say "For Motion Picture Use Only."

Contact your local police department if you come in contact with these fake bills.

