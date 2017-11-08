Central Wisconsin sees spike in gas prices - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Central Wisconsin sees spike in gas prices

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wisconsin has one of the largest changes in average gas prices in the nation at a 12 cent increase, according to GasBuddy.com. The price checker added that such a strong upward move is rare in the fall. 

People in Central Wisconsin have noticed the higher gas prices and the dent in their pockets. 

"Some of the higher octane stuff you can definitely tell is going up," said Dan Steaffeil at a Kwik Trip in Wausau. 

"Absolutely I noticed it, I drive about 45 minutes one way every day, it's a lot more than I'm used to paying," said Brad Pempek of Wausau.

GasBuddy says the hiked up prices are caused by oil prices hitting a new high this year. There was also a major pipeline leak and a surprisingly high demand for gas this late in the season. 

