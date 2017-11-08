Copy-UPDATE: Authorities initially called to shooting scene for a report of a person with a knife

UPDATE: The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says one person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Odanah.

Authorities say they were called to the area of Maple Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a male walking around carrying a knife.

According to authorities, shots were fired by a deputy shortly before noon, and the suspect was hit by a gunshot.

Authorities say the deputy involved with the shooting was not injured.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after he was treated by first responders, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Bad River Tribal Council says the person who died was a young male and was also a member of the Bad River Tribe, however authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations have not confirmed that information.

An official with the Wisconsin DOJ says the patrol sector of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office covers areas of the reservation.

The Sheriff's Office says the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and will be doing an independent investigation.

Officials with the Bad River Tribe say staff and community members will be available at the schools on Thursday to support the students.

Support for the community members will be available at the clinic and community center Wednesday night.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time until family members are notified.

Authorities say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and no other suspects are at large.

UPDATE: The Bad River Tribal Council and the Department of Justice have confirmed a fatal officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday on the Bad River Reservation.

The Council has confirmed the victim was a Bad River tribal member, and is a minor.

An official with the DCI says the Ashland County Sheriff's Office was involved in an officer involved death and requested the Department of Justice lead the investigation.

DCI officials say the Ashland County Sheriff will be releasing a statement soon.

The Department of Justice will not be releasing other details as this time.

Authorities were called to the area near Maple Street early Wednesday afternoon.

A large police presence remains near that area.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over an investigation on the incident.

The victim's family is not commenting at this time.



The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is taking over an investigation incident on the Bad River Reservation.

A large police presence remains near Maple Street in Odanah.

Police were called to the area early Wednesday afternoon.

