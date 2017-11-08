National signing day, 11 local athletes sign letters of intent

National signing day is officially in the books. 11 local prep standouts signed their letter of intent to continue to play sports at the collegiate level.

All eyes were on the nationally ranked SPASH prep prospect, Joey Hauser. As expected, the 6-foot-8 basketball star will be joining his older brother, Sam, at Marquette University.

"Once I get down there I am going to have to work my tail off and earn my spot to get some playing time because nothing is going to be given," Hauser said. "I love where the program is headed."

Hauser is ranked 32nd in the nation by 247Sports.com and helped lead the Panthers to three-straight state titles. The forward averaged almost 24 points per game as a junior.

"To have a player of the caliber of Joey joining our program is something that is huge news. I think Joey is one of the best players in the united states," Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

Despite suffering a broken bone in his foot over the summer, Hauser says he, for the most part, feels great and is ready to start his final season as a Panther.

In addition to Hauser, six other SPASH athletes signed and four of those are headed to Division 2 schools.

Three Panthers will become Badgers as they make the University of Wisconsin their home for the next four years. Ally Miklesh will take her softball talents to Goodman Field, Liam Belson is heading to Madison for track and Julia Stupar will continue her swimming career.

SPASH's basketball player Maggie Negaard will take the floor as a member of the Division 1 Drake University Bulldogs next year.

Hauser's teammate, Drew Blair, will play basketball for the defending NCAA Division 2 National Champion, Northwest Missouri State.

Western Illinois University is SPASH swimmer Emily Check's destination.

Over at Newman Catholic High School, three-time State Volleyball Champion, Rylie Vaughn, signed her letter of intent to play at UW-Milwaukee. The Cardinals setter finished off the her senior season with 721 kills.

"To play at that high of a level is really an honor and I am very excited to take my career to that next step and that kind of physicality," Vaughn said. "Now that it's actually very, very official, it's exciting and kind of mind blowing."

At D.C. Everest, John Breske signed with Winona State to play baseball at the college level. Natalie Morhring will head to North Dakota for track & field and Taylor Petit signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Youngstown State.