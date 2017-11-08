As mining bill heads to governor's desk, critics grow weary

A bill to end the state's mining moratorium is headed to Governor Scott Walker's desk, and he's expected to sign it.

The legislation, written in part by Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst), repeals some environmental protections put in place nearly 20 years ago. Tiffany said he's thrilled the bill passed the Senate, and believes the move will boost the state's economy.

"It's exciting to be able to put the miner on our flag back to work," he said. "It's a great opportunity. Northern Wisconsin has been getting older and poorer than the rest of the state."

However, the plan has received opposition from critics worried about the environment.

"This is a terrible blow for the environment here in Wisconsin," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The state's Menominee tribe agrees. Additionally, they are also worried the moratorium reversal will impact tourism.

"Many, many people come to Wisconsin," said Gary Besaw, the tribe's chairman. "Specifically for the clean air, clean water and wildlife here."

Geology experts said it's crucial to strike the right balance between progressing the mining industry and protecting natural resources.

"Emphasize mining value, as well as the resource value of water resources in the state," said Ken Hefferan, a geology professor at UW-Stevens Point. "They're critically important."