Updated Granite Peak expansion plans displayed at open house

Dozens of central Wisconsin residents came to the Sundance Chalet in Rib Mountain Wednesday evening to see the updated plans and submit feedback for the Granite Peak expansion project.

The proposed expansion now includes a reduction from 37 acres to 13 acres in state park land being used, several kilometers of new trails being added, and lighting and snow-making technology updates.

Ski hill management said they've listened to and addressed hundreds of community concerns.

"It's very complete," said Granite Peak Project Manager Peter Biermeier. "A lot of the issues or maybe concerns have been re-digested and looked at again. And it really has come together now in a very, very strong plan."

Some attendees of the open house said that despite the compromises made by Granite Peak, they still don't like the plan.

"It looks good but it isn't helping anything because it still does the damage," said Lori Barton, who opposes the expansion. "It still takes away the trees and the water and the wildlife gets screwed up. The hiking trails are already there. They don't need to do anything."

"I have a sump pump that's being replaced every two years because I'm getting terrific amounts of iron mineral from the runoff," said Barb Newton, who lives near Granite Peak. "It's a problem and it's costly because you're looking at $1200 to $1300 for a replacement."

Newton added she hopes that Granite Peak will be good neighbors as the project progresses.

Granite Peak President Charles Skinner said the expansion is necessary to compete with other ski hills around the country. He added that two major companies now own around 50 percent of ski destinations in the United States.

"They're investing at a very fast pace and our aim is just to keep up with that, to remain modern," said Skinner. "We're not ever going to beat Vail or Aspen. We know that, but we want to be a strong, attractive regional destination for our core family customers."

A start date for the project has not been given. However, President Skinner hopes a majority of the expansion is completed in five to 10 years.