Family of man killed by Crandon police officer speaks out

Several weeks after a man was fatally shot by a Crandon police officer, his family is speaking out. 30-year-old Dexter Baxter was shot and killed after a traffic stop in Crandon late October.

According to police, a fight broke out between Baxter and officer Ryan Wilson before Wilson shot and killed Baxter. Baxter's family said there's more to the story and they want answers.

"He didn't want to go back to jail, which is understandable for them to have to use force, but to use deadly force," said Baxter's brother Daniel Garrett.

Garrett believes that other action could have been taken instead of deadly force.

"It was wrong of him to have resisted, it was wrong for him to have struck an officer, but to use deadly force when there was other ways to handle it," said Garrett. "Can't you taze me, can't you mace me?"

Baxter had a criminal record and had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting. However, Garrett doesn't believe that his brother wanted or should have died.

"We make mistakes in life, we all do," said Garrett. "He most definitely didn't want to lose his life."

Baxter had a fiancee at the time of his death. She is currently in jail and said she's pregnant with Baxter's child.

"[He] robbed him of his chance of being a father," said Baxter's fiancee Desiree Caldwell. "I can't believe he's gone."

Baxter's family remembered him as a person who loved to fish and to play chess. He had several siblings that he left behind.

"We had our run-ins and wrong doings in life with the law, but he was a good brother, we were the protectors," said Garrett. "We protected our family, we watched over our brothers are sisters."

Garrett said it's been difficult since he died and while nothing will bring him back, they're hoping for justice.

The Department of Justice is currently investigating the shooting and have not released many details or body camera video. The family of Baxter tells Newsline 9 that they have seen the video.

We reached out to the Crandon Police Department who did not want to comment on the matter.