UPDATE: Paging problems continue for some Marathon Co. first responders

Problems continue for a Marathon County 911 paging system. We first told you about the paging problem for the Stratford and McMillan fire departments several weeks ago and it still hasn't been fixed.

For more than six months the volunteer fire departments have either never received a page from the dispatch center or it's been difficult to hear over the pager. That means that when someone calls 911, those departments don't always know who needs help, where or that someone needs help at all.

Tait, the company that oversees the system said they've had engineers out in those areas for the last few weeks accessing the problem.

"One issue that was solved if you recall the buzz noise, the problem was actually solved a couple of weeks ago, it happened to come back in the last few days," said Tait President of the Americas Region Bruce Mazza.

Tait said they'll continue to have engineers out there for the coming weeks and plan on having a full report of the findings by the end of November.

"We're doing everything we can with a high level of support to move toward a solution," said Mazza.