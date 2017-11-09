Middleton woman wins Wisconsin Lottery twice at work in just a few months

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- We've seen a lot of lottery winners over the last few weeks, but none quite like one Middleton senior.

Karen Czerwinski was born to be lucky. "I always tell people the word 'win' is in my name," she chucked. She really is a winner, through the years, she's never seen her luck run out.

"Oh I've won a $1000 a couple of times, hundreds a couple of times," she said.

Then, May of this year happened when she won $24,000 on a Badger 5. The cashier at a PDQ in Middleton only buys after her shift, following regulations.

"I'm always re-investing," she joked.

In October, she did it again on a 5 Cash Card, taking home $250,000. She's not quite sure how she did it, twice in just a few months.

Madison Mathematics Instructor Al Lehnen isn't quite sure either.

"I've got the probability worked out her, 1 in 442 billion," he said. "Somebody is going to win, but it probably isn't going to be you," he chuckled.

Meanwhile, Karen at 73, now has the golden touch.

"I can't say how I did it, luck, just luck," she smiled.