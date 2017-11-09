Salvation Army kicks off 2017 Red Kettle Campaign

A holiday tradition that goes back more than 150 years ago, comes back to Wausau Thursday.

Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks back with bell ringers and carolers.

The organization's 2017 goal is set at $205,000. It has increased from last year's goal at $198,000.

Salivation Army Lt. Donna Thammavongsa said the money donated helps the organization continue providing services for people in the need.

"It keeps the food drive, fresh produce give away, and other services going," Thammavongsa said.

New this year the organization is setting up a texting system where people can donate straight from their phones.

"I noticed more people are using their cards as a payment instead of carrying around cash or change," Thammavongsa said. "So this is a way people can still give back."

The campaign kick off begins at 11:30 a.m. at Trig's on 17th Avenue in Wausau. The donation will go on for six weeks.