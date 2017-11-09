Northwoods assistant principal honored

A Northwoods assistant principal has been named Wisconsin Assistant Principal of the Year.

Justin Szews of Minocqua's Lakeland Union High School received the honor from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators.

The award recognizes, "an assistant principal whose leadership has led to improved student learning, instructional collaboration and a safe and positive school environment."

Nominations come from administrators, school board members, teachers and students.

Szews has the assistant principal for the last eight years.

He will formally accept the award during a State Assistant Principals' Conference in January in Madison. He will also receive a check for $1,000 to use on a school project at Lakeland Union High School.

“We are very grateful to recognize the skill and commitment of school leaders with this annual award,” Jim Lynch, executive director of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, said. “Justin’s work and dedication is a testament to how strong leadership is critical to student success throughout Wisconsin.”