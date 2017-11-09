Rep. Scalise challenges 87-year-old representative to scooter race

Rep. Sam Johnson and Rep. Steve Scalise, the lawmaker shot at congressional baseball practice, held a scooter race in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Scalise challenged 87-year-old Johnson, a Texas representative, to the race.

Johnson uses his scooter to navigate the Capitol faster.

Scalise was seriously injured back in June when a gunman opened fire on lawmakers a congressional baseball practice.

Members of Congress and the US Capitol Police honored the five officers who responded Thursday.

Witnesses said the situation would have been worse, if the officers had not fired back at the shooter, who was eventually killed.

At Thursday's ceremony, Scalise thanked the officers for their courage.