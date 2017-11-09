Student drivers continue to practice, despite icy conditions

Reactions poured in on a proposal in Madison that would allow 19 to legally drink.More >>
The Portage County board approved a new ambulance for the county, but the decision didn't come without controversy.More >>
Body camera video from the Marshfield Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight when it was aired on a cable television show.More >>
The season of icy road conditions is upon us, and experts want to make sure drivers are using caution.More >>
