Student drivers continue to practice, despite icy conditions

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Although the roads are slippery, student drivers are still getting behind the wheel.

Cecil Wold, the owner of Wold Driving School in Schofield, said he's never had any close calls with any of his students during the winter, even though the first-timers are new to the conditions. 

Wold said it may be intimidating for new drivers, but it's necessary.

"They spread the driving over six months," he said. "Once they get their temps, they have to have their permit for 6 months. That allows them to drive in good weather and bad weather. They almost have to drive in some bad weather."

His biggest tips for those just starting out are to stay calm and drive slowly.

