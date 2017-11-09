Merrill man sentenced to 33 1/2 years for arson fire

A Merrill man was sentenced to years 33 1/2 years Thursday afternoon for an arson fire that destroyed a family's home and threatened the lives of the seven people inside.

23-year-old David Ostrowski reached a plea deal several months ago, pleading no contest to two felonies that date back to the fire in 2015.

When the judge explained his sentencing, he said the incident was highly dangerous and could have resulted in loss of life. Judge said he took into account everything the family loss in the fire, including physical items and the mental toll.

"You gave them horrific memories that will last a life,"Judge LaMont Jacobson said.

At the sentencing, the Brown family that lived in the home spoke on how the fire deeply impacted them and their family. Tears could be seen on faces in the pews as the statements were read, talking about things that can never be replaced and the fear it's instilled in the family.

"The statement doesn't do justice to the trauma," Michelle Brown said. "No matter the outcome of the courts, we will never be the same."

Joe and Michelle Brown, who were in the home with five others spoke to the judge, advocating for a maximum sentence.

"We're lucky to be here," Joe Brown said. "The next victims might not be."

Ostrowski spoke on his own behalf saying that he's sorry for the harm he caused to that family.

"I really wish I didn't start that fire, it's not right what I did," Ostrowski said. "I wasn't medicated, and now I am."

Ostrowski said he's glad everyone was safe.

"I hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me, I am sincerely sorry," Ostrowski said.

According to court documents, Ostrowski admitted to investigators that he burned down the home, saying it was "to show the owners what it was like to lose everything like he had."

He started the fire by dousing an antique car in a garage with gasoline and oil, the complaint said. From the there, the fire spread, eventually destroying the home and two garages.

Ostrowski will spend 19 1/2 years in prison followed by 14 years of extended supervision for both counts he was convicted of.