McCarthy discusses Martellus Bennett, TE situation

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he wishes the best for recently waived TE Martellus Bennett.

The team cut Bennett on Wednesday due to failure to disclose a medical condition designation. Bennett played seven games with the Packers this season before injuring his shoulder.

McCarthy addressed the media Thursday morning saying he enjoyed coaching Bennett.

He didn't elaborate on Bennett's injury.

"I don't have the answers to your questions outside that it was an injury situation and I enjoyed working with him in his time here," McCarthy said.

McCarthy stressed that it wasn't up to him to question Bennett's health.

"The individual should talk about the specifics of his injury. That's not for me to comment on. I don't think it's right to judge that, either," McCarthy said.

Bennett made headlines last month when he took to Instagram saying that he was considering retirement after the 2017 season. The coach said he never discussed that with Bennett.

"Really, I can't tell you. I did not have a conversation with him about that, about retirement," McCarthy said.

When asked by a reporter if he thought Bennett quit on his team, McCarthy said, "I think it's really, you're going down a slippery slope if you start talking about other people's, their bodies, injury and so forth."

Bennett had been vocal that he wanted to win a Super Bowl. A reporter asked him about the timing of Bennett's injury, which happened after the team lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone.

"You can't deny the facts of your timeline and how everything went down. But really to tie all that together you're asking me to get inside somebody's else's feelings, conversation more on a personal level," McCarthy said. "I think this all started obviously coming out of the bye week, so everything leading up to that, I can't really comment on it. We went down this injury path and here we are today. So it would be all speculation."

As for the tight end situation, McCarthy says Richard Rodgers will be playing more snaps.

"Having three veteran tight ends on a roster, now you're down to two. You adjust the way you do things, your game plan, the way you move forward. That's another challenge in an NFL season," McCarthy says.

McCarthy was asked if the team was looking for another tight end. McCarthy said he had confidence in the team's two tight ends. "I think you have to be smart. I think the last game reflected that," he said.

The Packers had high hopes for Martellus Bennett, who signed a 3-year, $21 million contract with the team.

Bennett had 24 receptions and 233 yards in the seven games he played for the Packers.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky reports that Bennett dropped 11.1 percent of his targets this season.