Mountain Bay Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon School award

Students and staff at Mountain Bay Elementary in Weston took part in an all-school assembly Thursday morning to celebrate the school's National Blue Ribbon School award.

It recognizes the school for dramatic gains in closing student achievement gaps.

"I am so proud," school principal Patrick Phalen said. "Our staff, students and the community all work hard to help our students achieve and it has paid off."

Phalen, the district superintendent and a teacher accepted the award this week in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized nine schools from Wisconsin with blue ribbon awards.