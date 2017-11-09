Three hurt in Price Co. SUV vs semi crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three hurt in Price Co. SUV vs semi crash

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWNSHIP OF WORCESTER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Three people were hurt after an SUV and semi crashed on State Highway 13 Wednesday in Price County, according to Sheriff Brian Schmidt.

A report of the crash came in just after 5 p.m. of an SUV and semi crash near Tower Lane, just south of Phillips, Schmidt said.

Two of  the people in the SUV were transported to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, officials said. The third SUV passenger was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk.

Emergency personnel from the Phillips Fire Department, Central Price County Ambulance Service, Prentice Fire and EMS Department, and the Price County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene, Schmidt said.

Tomahawk EMS paramedics and the Life Link III medical helicopter from Rice Lake were also sent to the scene, according to officials.

The semi driver was not hurt, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office.

