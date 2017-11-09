UPDATE: Drivers identified in head-on Portage Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Drivers identified in head-on Portage Co. crash

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
TOWN OF EAU PLEINE, Wis. (WAOW) -

The names of the two male drivers involved in a head-on crash in Portage County Wednesday have been identified as Troy Cotter, 30, and John Arendt, 23, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Wisconsin 34 in the Town of Eau Pleine. 

Officials said Cotter, who was driving southbound, crossed the centerline and hit Arendt, who was traveling northbound. 

Arendt was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by first responders. Both drivers were airlifted. Cotter was released that same day, but Arendt was admitted in critical condition, according to authorities. There is no update on his condition. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.