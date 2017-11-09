UPDATE: Drivers identified in head-on Portage Co. crash

The names of the two male drivers involved in a head-on crash in Portage County Wednesday have been identified as Troy Cotter, 30, and John Arendt, 23, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Wisconsin 34 in the Town of Eau Pleine.

Officials said Cotter, who was driving southbound, crossed the centerline and hit Arendt, who was traveling northbound.

Arendt was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by first responders. Both drivers were airlifted. Cotter was released that same day, but Arendt was admitted in critical condition, according to authorities. There is no update on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.