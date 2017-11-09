Mosinee man pleads not guilty in fatal 2015 crash, charges reduced

A 20-year-old Mosinee man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a reduced charged in the traffic death of another Mosinee driver in 2015, according to online Marathon County court records.

Brandon Kohel is now charged with 2nd degree reckless homicide and two counts of 2nd degree reckless injury in the Aug. 11 crash that killed Michael Sybeldon, 54, and seriously injured two others on Highway KK near Mosinee. Those charges were reduced from 1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say Kohel attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone as Sybeldon's vehicle was oncoming. Both vehicles swerved and collided on the shoulder. Kohel was traveling 63 mph heading into a curve, according to the criminal complaint.

No trial date was immediately set.

Kohel is free on a $10,000 signature bond, court records said.